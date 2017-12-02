Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful to return Friday

Davis is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Jazz after suffering a left groin injury.

Davis went down in pain early in the fourth quarter and needed to be helped to the locker room. The big man had compiled 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block across 31 minutes before exiting the game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the team provides more clarity.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories