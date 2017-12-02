Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful to return Friday

Davis is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Jazz after suffering a left groin injury.

Davis went down in pain early in the fourth quarter and needed to be helped to the locker room. The big man had compiled 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block across 31 minutes before exiting the game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the team provides more clarity.