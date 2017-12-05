Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Davis (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Davis has missed the past two games with a left adductor strain and is being considered day-to-day. But, it's unlikely he takes the floor Wednesday. In his stead, Dante Cunningham will likely pick up increased run once again. Darius Miller has also seen an expanded role, receiving 34 minutes in each of the past two contests.
