Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Downgraded to doubtful
Davis (back) is now listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Davis popped up on the injury report for Tuesday's game as probable, but the big man has apparently not been deemed fit to play and is on track to be sidelined against Atlanta. Without Davis, Jahlil Okafor is in line to get another start at center.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in 21 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 20 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in 22 minutes•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...