Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Downgraded to doubtful

Davis (back) is now listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Davis popped up on the injury report for Tuesday's game as probable, but the big man has apparently not been deemed fit to play and is on track to be sidelined against Atlanta. Without Davis, Jahlil Okafor is in line to get another start at center.

More News
Our Latest Stories