Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 38 points Monday
Davis collected 38 points (14-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 118-103 victory over the Pistons.
Davis continues to step up in the absence of DeMarcus Cousins, putting the team on his back en route to a couple of wins in the last two contests. The main thing for Davis will be staying healthy after the All-Star break, as the Pelicans hold a narrow edge on the final seed in the Western Conference at the moment.
