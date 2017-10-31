Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 39 in loss to Magic
Davis collected 39 points (13-20 FG, 13-15 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 41 minutes of action in a 115-99 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Monday.
Davis continues to be one of the best scorers in the league, as he's scored at least 27 points in five of his six games this season. What might be most encouraging about that is his free-throw shooting, as he is averaging nine attempts per game on over 78 percent shooting. Davis also has at least three blocks in three of his last four games, as the 41 minutes played here should mean he's fully healthy.
