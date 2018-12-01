Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 41 in loss

Davis contributed 41 points (15-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 41 minutes Friday against the Heat.

Davis was on fire Friday, recording his second-highest scoring output of the season although he was unable to lead the Pelicans to a much needed win. The seventh-year big man is one of the best fantasy options in the league as he is managing 27.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, a career-high 4.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 threes per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 80.1 percent from the line this season. The only risk fantasy wise for Davis has been injuries, but after recording 75 games in back-to-back seasons, he has maintained enough consistency to be among the most trustworthy options for an entire season.