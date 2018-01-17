Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 45 points in another overtime win

Davis exploded for 45 points (16-34 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 overtime win against the Celtics.

Davis has been dominant of late, averaging 43.0 points (on 56.3 percent shooting), 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 assists in 45.3 minutes over the last three games. The last two tilts both went to overtime, so that has been a factor. Nevertheless, Davis is clearly a threat to put up these numbers on any given night, and he has remained relatively healthy thus far in 2017-18.