Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Efficient line in Wednesday's win

Davis dropped 28 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 win over the Pacers.

Davis did not appear to be slowed by the lower leg injury that forced him to briefly exit Tuesday's game against the Mavericks. Instead, he was spectacular on defense and extremely efficient on offense, finishing with twice as many points as shot attempts. Davis and company will take on the lowly Lakers on Thursday on the third night of a back-to-back-to-back, after which a very tough schedule looms. Expect Davis to try his best to put the team on his back over these final 10 regular season contests.