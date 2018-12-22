Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Erupts with 30 points and 20 boards

Davis recorded 30 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Friday's 112-104 loss to the Lakers.

Even against LeBron James, you'd expect a Pelicans win when Davis posts a stat line like this, but New Orleans fell short, losing its fifth game in seven contests. James' comments about Davis' prospects as a Laker only stoked the fire around this much-anticipated matchup. Whi;e a Davis trade is pure speculation, there are some persuasive facts (like Davis' LA home purchase) that keep this rumor from dying down.