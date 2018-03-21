Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Exits Tuesday's game with leg injury
Davis suffered a lower left leg injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks and is questionable to return.
Davis suffered the injury late in the second quarter and immediately went to the locker room. He'll now be evaluated further during halftime and with the Pelicans playing three games in three nights, there's certainly a chance he sits the rest of the game. Guys like Nikola Mirotic, Cheick Diallo and Darius Miller would all benefit with added minutes for the rest of Tuesday's contest if Davis can't give it a go.
