Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to be inactive
Davis (finger) is expected to remain inactive for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Davis has been medically cleared to return from a fractured finger on his left hand, but the Pelicans will likely keep him sidelined Wednesday in advance of the trade deadline, which arrives Thursday afternoon. The team did upgrade Davis to questionable on Tuesday, but it appears that's simply a formality.
