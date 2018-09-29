Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to play 15-20 minutes Sunday
Davis, along with the rest of the Pelicans starters, is expected to play 15-20 minutes during Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
It's not a surprise that coach Alvin Gentry would opt to play it conservatively with his star big man. Davis averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals last year.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in season-ending Game 5 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Struggles in Game 4 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Has his way in Game Three demolition•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Monster game for naught in Game 2•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 in Game 3 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...