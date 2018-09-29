Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to play 15-20 minutes Sunday

Davis, along with the rest of the Pelicans starters, is expected to play 15-20 minutes during Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

It's not a surprise that coach Alvin Gentry would opt to play it conservatively with his star big man. Davis averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals last year.