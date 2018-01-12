Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Friday
Davis (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Blazers, but the Pelicans have not yet made an official call on his status, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Speaking pregame, coach Alvin Gentry seemed optimistic that Davis would be available, but he stopped short of confirming his status, saying only that he's "under the assumption" that Davis will play. The All-Star will likely test out his sprained right ankle in warmups before an official call is made.
