Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Friday
Davis (groin) is expected to return to action Friday against the Kings, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Coach Alvin Gentry told the media that all indications are that Davis will play Friday, but the All-Star will go through his regular pregame routine prior to making a final decision. Davis has missed the last three games with a strained left groin, and if he's able to return, he'll unseat Dante Cunningham in the starting lineup at power forward. However, Gentry noted that Davis, if he does play, will be limited to around 25 minutes.
