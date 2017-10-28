Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to return vs. Cavs

Davis (knee) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Davis was held out of Thursday's game against the Kings after leaving Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, but all indications at this point are that he'll return to action Saturday night. Through the first three games of the season, Davis averaged 31.7 points, 16.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in just under 40 minutes per game.