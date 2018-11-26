Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Monday
Davis (hip) said he expects to play Monday against the Celtics, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davis missed Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a hip issue, but it sounds like he's trending towards a return Monday after noting his pain level was "fine" following the team's morning shootaround. He's still expected to go through pregame warmups before the Pelicans confirm his availability, so look for his status to clear up closer to game time.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...