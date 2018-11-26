Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Monday

Davis (hip) said he expects to play Monday against the Celtics, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Davis missed Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a hip issue, but it sounds like he's trending towards a return Monday after noting his pain level was "fine" following the team's morning shootaround. He's still expected to go through pregame warmups before the Pelicans confirm his availability, so look for his status to clear up closer to game time.