Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Extends double-double streak to 10
Davis scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 133-98 win over the Cavaliers.
It's his 10th straight double-double and 27th of the season. The Pelicans' superstar is averaging a mammoth 31.0 points, 16.0 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers over that 10-game stretch, putting Davis on pace for career highs in every one of those categories except for blocks.
