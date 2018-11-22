Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Falters in final seconds

Davis scored 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals and five blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the 76ers.

Battling against Joel Embiid all night, Davis had trouble getting his shot off but still kept the Pelicans in the game with an outstanding defensive performance. He even got a chance to force overtime after being fouled on a three-point attempt in the final seconds of the game, but while Davis made his first two free throws, his third attempt couldn't find the basket. The double-double was his 11th, and he set a new season high in steals in the tough loss.