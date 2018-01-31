Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Fills up box score in Tuesday's loss

Davis dropped 23 points (6-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six blocks, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.

Davis delivered an impressive stat line, matching his season high in blocked shots. However, it wasn't enough to lead the Pelicans to a victory. In the aftermath of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) undergoing season-ending surgery, Davis will be relied on very heavily down the stretch of 2017-18.