Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Fills up stat line in win on Saturday

Davis posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and four blocked shots in 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-94 win over the Heat.

Saturday marked the fifth time this season that Davis recorded four or more blocked shots, a category that consistently boosts his stat line, as his shotmaking sometimes leaves a bit to be desired. Lately, he's been outperforming fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins and has been the better DFS performer of the two in the past week. Although he's missed four games in December, he's been on fire when he's played, averaging 25.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and a staggering 2.3 blocked shots over seven games.