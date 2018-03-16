Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Fouls out after 36 minutes on the floor
Davis posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 loss to the Spurs.
Davis posted his 41st double-double despite fouling out, but this amount is enough to rank him fifth in the NBA in double-doubles, just behind Dwight Howard. Davis proves to be matchup-proof, even in low-scoring losses like these and he has the potential to explode on any given night.
