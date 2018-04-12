Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Full line in Wednesday's win
Davis collected 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, three steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win over the Spurs.
Davis was dominant, turning in yet another superb stat line. He finishes the 2017-18 regular season with 50 double-doubles and one triple-double in 75 appearances, this after recording 49 double-doubles in 75 appearances in 2016-17. Davis turned things up a notch after DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) was ruled out for the year, and the 25-year-old star big will be asked to carry a heavy offensive load in the playoffs against the high-octane Trail Blazers.
