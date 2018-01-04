Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Game-high scoring total in win

Davis posted 29 points (11-26 FG. 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Jazz.

Davis had little trouble with the Jazz's typically stout frontcourt, one that's been a bit more porous in the extended absence of Rudy Gobert (knee). The Brow has been on an offensive tear as of late, averaging 31.0 points on 47.2 percent shooting over the last three contests, and eclipsing 40 points in three games prior to Wednesday as well. The 24-year-old's scoring is down slightly (28.0 to 25.9) from last season while playing alongside DeMarcus Cousins since the onset of a campaign for the first time, but Davis has been more efficient overall, shooting a career-high 55.6 percent on his 17.0 attempts per game.