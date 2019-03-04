Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Game-time call Monday
Davis is questionable for Monday's game against Utah due to illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Davis was held out for rest purposes Saturday, and he's in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest after coming down with an illness. The Pelicans should clear up his status closer to tipoff.
