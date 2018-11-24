Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Game-time call Saturday
Davis (hip) is a game-time call Saturday against the Wizards, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Davis will go through warmups and see how he feels before making a decision on his status. If he's ruled out, Julius Randle would be in line for extra run.
