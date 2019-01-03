Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Goes for 34 in loss
Davis had 34 points (12-25 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-10 FT), 26 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.
The Pelicans fell behind early and trailed by 15 at the half, but Davis pulled them back into the game with his fourth 30-point effort in his last six games. When healthy, Davis is the top player in all of fantasy basketball in many formats.
