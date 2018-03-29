Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go for Friday

Davis, who tweaked his ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Trail Blazers, said he'll play as usual in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Davis went off for 36 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks across 39 minutes during Tuesday's contest, but appeared to suffer a minor tweak to his ankle. As expected, it wasn't anything serious and he'll be available as usual for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Barring an in-game setback, Davis should be in line for big minutes as the Pelicans continue to fight for a playoff spot in the West.