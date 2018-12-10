Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go Monday
Davis (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Celtics, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Davis is good to go after initially being listed as questionable on the injury report with a hip injury he suffered in Sunday's tilt with Detroit. It doesn't look like there will be any minutes restriction for Davis, so owners can expect him to have a full workload.
