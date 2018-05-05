Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Has his way in Game Three demolition

Davis finished with 33 points (15-27 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, four steals and three assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over Golden State.

Davis was a beast Friday, leading the Pelicans to an impressive Game Three victory over the Warriors. He had his way on the interior, scoring at will against the Warriors defense. The fact he had no blocked shots was merely an anomaly and demonstrates his ability to dominate a game without his rim protecting prowess. Game Four is in New Orleans on Sunday and Davis is going to need to be at his best once again as the Warriors look to rebound and steal the victory.