Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Heads to locker room with ankle injury
Davis went to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Kings after rolling his left ankle, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Davis came down on Kosta Koufos' ankle awkwardly and immediately went to the ground in pain. He was able to momentarily stay in the game, but he quickly committed a foul during the next possession and headed straight to the locker room. While Davis was able to walk to the locker room under he own power, he was moving gingerly. Given the Pelicans are up 20 points, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team play it safe and keep him out for the remainder of the contest.
