Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Highly unlikely' to rescind trade demand

Davis met with Pelicans executive vice president, David Griffin, on Wednesday, but it's "highly unlikely" that he'll change his mind regarding his future in New Orleans, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Since taking over in New Orleans, Griffin has made it clear he intends to do all he can to convince Davis to stay, but it sounds as though the superstar big man would still prefer a trade. Working in the Pelicans' favor is the fact that Davis is still under contract through the end of next season, though if he's unrelenting in his trade demand, the Pels will have little choice but to deal him before February's deadline, or risk losing him for nothing next summer.