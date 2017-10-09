Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Huge double-double in Sunday's win
Davis scored 37 points (7-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 22-23 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls.
He and DeMarcus Cousins simply overwhelmed Chicago's frontcourt, as the duo combined for 59 points, 24 boards, and 12 assists. After playing in a career-high 75 games last season and posting his fourth straight campaign averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game, Davis will look to continue adding pieces to his already elite fantasy skill set.
