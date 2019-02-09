Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Huge line in only 25 minutes

Davis (finger) tallied 32 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 25 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.

After ultimately staying put in New Orleans with the passing of Thursday's trade deadline, Davis, who has been recovered from the sprained finger for several days now, was cleared to rejoin the Pelicans lineup. However, because the Pelicans still appear set to trade away Davis this offseason when more potential suitors can emerge, the team intends to manage the big man's workload carefully to lessen the chance of him suffering a catastrophic injury. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported prior to Friday's game that Davis would be withheld from one game of back-to-back sets the rest of the season and would see a reduction in the 37.1 minutes per game he had been averaging for the campaign. Those restrictions were apparent against the Timberwolves, as Davis was held out of action in the fourth quarter, despite his dominance prior to that along with the game being closely contested. Even if a 25-minute role proves to be the new norm for Davis, he would still rank as a must-start option in any format, but would likely struggle to replicate the stellar numbers he had delivered prior to being shut down for the brief stretch before the deadline. The Pelicans haven't formally commented on Davis' status for Saturday's game in Memphis, but given Wojnarowski's previous report, it's likely he'll sit out for load-management purposes.