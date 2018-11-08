Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Huge performance in much-needed win

Davis finished with 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 victory over the Bulls.

After a pair of below-par game, Davis was back in fine form here, leading the Pelicans to a much-needed victory. Davis filled the box score in typical fashion, finishing with game-high totals in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Davis' season so far has been his improved passing game. He handed out another seven dimes in this one, taking his season average to 4.3. Prior to this season, his career-best mark was 2.3. Davis had a couple of injury scares throughout the game but claimed he was fine and will now get a couple of nights off to rest before facing the Suns on Saturday.