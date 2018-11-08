Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Huge performance in much-needed win
Davis finished with 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 victory over the Bulls.
After a pair of below-par game, Davis was back in fine form here, leading the Pelicans to a much-needed victory. Davis filled the box score in typical fashion, finishing with game-high totals in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Davis' season so far has been his improved passing game. He handed out another seven dimes in this one, taking his season average to 4.3. Prior to this season, his career-best mark was 2.3. Davis had a couple of injury scares throughout the game but claimed he was fine and will now get a couple of nights off to rest before facing the Suns on Saturday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Struggles from the field Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will start vs. Thunder•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Blocks five shots in Saturday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Really good chance' to play Saturday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...