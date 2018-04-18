Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Impressive all-around effort in Game 2 win
Davis tallied 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during New Orleans' 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Davis logged the most minutes of any player on the Pelicans and fell just short of tying LeBron James for the second-longest streak of 25 of more points in postseason games to begin a career. The All-Star big man still managed his second double-double in as many games in the series and third overall when factoring in the final regular-season contest. Davis' shot has been locked in against the Blazers thus far, as he's now drained 52.3 percent of his 44 attempts over the first pair of games. He'll look to continue generating the same caliber of production when the series shifts to New Orleans' home floor for Game 3 on Thursday.
