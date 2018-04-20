Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Injures thumb, returns

Davis suffered a left thumb injury during Thursday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, but returned after going to the locker room to get taped.

Davis was clearly in pain prior to going to the locker room to get taped up, but it's apparently nothing serious enough to keep him from playing. An update may be provided after the contest. Otherwise, word may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround.

