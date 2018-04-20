Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Injures thumb, returns
Davis suffered a left thumb injury during Thursday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, but returned after going to the locker room to get taped.
Davis was clearly in pain prior to going to the locker room to get taped up, but it's apparently nothing serious enough to keep him from playing. An update may be provided after the contest. Otherwise, word may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Impressive all-around effort in Game 2 win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads Game 1 win with double-double•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in explosive victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double in critical win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....