Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Late scratch Friday
Davis is a late scratch for Friday's game against the Raptors due to back spasms.
There was nothing indicating Davis was dealing with back pain, but it's possible it developed over the course of the day. In his absence Friday, Cheick Diallo figures to see extra run, and Julius Randle could get more usage.
