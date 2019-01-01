Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Late scratch
Davis is a late scratch for Monday's game against the Timberwolves after coming down with an illness shortly before tipoff, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Jahlil Okafor will move into the starting lineup Monday in place of Davis at center.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Quiet offensive night Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Season-high 48 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Massive double-double in close loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts another big performance•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Erupts with 30 points and 20 boards•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Friday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...