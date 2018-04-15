Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads Game 1 win with double-double
Davis tallied 35 points (14-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in New Orleans' 97-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
No surprise here, as Davis was a monstrous presence throughout the night and was rarely slowed down on his way to another massive double-double and the first postseason win of his career. As customary, he also proved a headache for the opposition on defense, registering one of his trademark multi-block games. The Blazers reportedly utilized Jusuf Nurkic on Davis much more often than they did during the regular season, but they need to enhance that strategy even further to prevent going down 2-0 on their home court when the two teams meet again Tuesday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in explosive victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double in critical win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....