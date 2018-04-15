Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads Game 1 win with double-double

Davis tallied 35 points (14-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in New Orleans' 97-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

No surprise here, as Davis was a monstrous presence throughout the night and was rarely slowed down on his way to another massive double-double and the first postseason win of his career. As customary, he also proved a headache for the opposition on defense, registering one of his trademark multi-block games. The Blazers reportedly utilized Jusuf Nurkic on Davis much more often than they did during the regular season, but they need to enhance that strategy even further to prevent going down 2-0 on their home court when the two teams meet again Tuesday.