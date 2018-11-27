Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 27 points Monday
Davis posted 27 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes in Monday's 124-107 loss to the Celtics.
Davis was dealing with a hip injury coming into the contest, but quickly shrugged off any concerns with a monstrous stat line Monday night. He is back to revving at full speed and should continue to be a five-category beast moving forward.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country