Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 27 points Monday

Davis posted 27 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes in Monday's 124-107 loss to the Celtics.

Davis was dealing with a hip injury coming into the contest, but quickly shrugged off any concerns with a monstrous stat line Monday night. He is back to revving at full speed and should continue to be a five-category beast moving forward.