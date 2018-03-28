Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 36 points, double-double in loss

Davis recorded 36 points (15-24 FG, 6-6 FT, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and six blocked shots in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Davis has now recorded double-doubles in seven of his past 10 games. The Pelicans appear a lot safer than they did a couple of weeks ago with regards to securing a playoff spot, but they can't afford too many losses like these down the stretch. While the Pelicans would be happy if they were seeded a little higher, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Davis' minutes decrease to keep him fresh for the playoffs.