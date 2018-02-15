Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves game with groin injury
Davis suffered a right groin injury during Wednesday's game against the Lakers and is questionable to return, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Davis got tangled up with Julius Randle of the Lakers, appearing to take a hard fall. He eventually limped to the locker room under his own power and is likely undergoing additional testing to see if there's anything more significant at hand. Another update on Davis' availability should be provided shortly.
