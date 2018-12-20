Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves game with illness
Davis left Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to an illness and is questionable to return.
Davis was back and forth from the bench to the locker room Wednesday, but he has now officially been given a questionable tag. Davis had 14 points in the 11 minutes he played before suffering the stomach issues. With Nikola Mirotic (ankle) and Julius Randle (ankle) inactive Wednesday, Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor will both have to play extended minutes at center if Davis does not return.
