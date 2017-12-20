Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves game with wrist injury

Davis went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Wizards and underwent in X-ray on his right wrist. He's now questionable to return, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

The Pelicans are currently waiting to find out the severity of the injury and it's certainly possible they keep Davis out the rest of the contest as a precautionary measure. Look for another update shortly regarding whether or not he'll rejoin the lineup Tuesday.