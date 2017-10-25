Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves Tuesday's game with knee injury
Davis (knee) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Davis suffered a knee injury after just five minutes on the court Tuesday, but was able to limp off the floor under his own power, which is at least somewhat encouraging. Still, he'll be held out the rest of Tuesday's contest, with another update likely coming after the game or early Wednesday morning. With Davis out, look for more Dante Cunningham and Cheick Diallo.
