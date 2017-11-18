Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves with head injury
Davis is in concussion protocol and considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davis collided heads with the Nuggets' Nikola Jocik early in the third quarter. He subsequently headed to the locke room to undergo concussion tests. The star big man was leading his team on a comeback prior to leaving the game, andhad tallied 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 21 minutes. Expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
