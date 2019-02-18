Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Likely done for night
Davis isn't expected to return to Sunday's All-Star Game due to a shoulder injury, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Davis headed for the locker room after playing just five minutes, so even though he stated on TNT's broadcast that his shoulder felt great, this evidently isn't the case. He figures to be a game-time call for New Orleans' first matchup following the All-Star break, which is slated for Friday at Indiana.
