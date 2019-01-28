Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Likely out next two games

Davis (finger) is likely to remain out until Saturday's game against the Spurs, at the earliest, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The nugget is essentially a footnote in Haynes' report on Davis' trade request, but he notes that the Pelicans don't expect to have Davis back until the weekend. That would place him out for Tuesday's game in Houston and Wednesday's game against Denver, meaning Jahlil Okafor should have at least two more games as the fill-in at center. The trade request certainly complicates Davis' situation, however, as New Orleans could ultimately end up holding him out of the lineup if it believes it's close to making a trade before the Feb. 7 deadline.