Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable Sunday
Davis (back) is probable for Sunday's tilt with Sacramento.
Davis has a good shot of returning Sunday after missing the past five games with a lower back issue. Even if he doesn't return, however, it seems unlikely that Davis'll exceed the 21 minutes he's averaged for nearly two months.
