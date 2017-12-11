Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable Monday vs. Rockets
Davis is considered questionable to play Monday against the Rockets after aggravating his left adductor injury Sunday against Philadelphia.
While the Pelicans dodged a bullet with Davis missing only three games with the initial injury, the big man apparently tweaked it again during Sunday's 131-124 win over Philly. The 24-year-old will receive treatment throughout the day, and his status will be updated closer to game-time. In the event that Davis is held out, Dante Cunningham would be in line to move into the starting five.
